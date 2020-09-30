Highlights: A fierce battle between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region continues

More than 100 people from both countries have been killed in this clash that started on Sunday.

On the other hand, France has also come with Armenia after Turkish threat from Azerbaijan

Yerevan / Baku

There is a fierce war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. More than 100 people have been killed in this clash which started on Sunday and it is being told that it has turned into the bloodiest war in recent times. Meanwhile, Syrian terrorists sent by Turkey in support of Azerbaijan have also gone into battle. On the other hand, after the threat of Turkey, now France has also joined Armenia.

In view of the growing tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russia has offered to hold talks to end the fighting. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the offer to the governments of both countries. On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to President of France Emmanuel Macran to end this fight. Both have called for ceasefire by the leaders.

Thousands of dreaded terrorists from Turkey and Pakistan Syria sending war to Armenia

‘Armenia’s S-300 missile system flies at Nagorno-Karabakh’

Explain that Russia has military alliances with Armenia but it also has close ties with Azerbaijan. On Wednesday, the President of Azerbaijan vowed that the fight would continue until the Armenian security forces left the area. He said that our only condition is that the Armenian security forces leave our territory completely and unconditionally.

At the same time, the Azerbaijan army announced on Wednesday that it blew an Armenia S-300 missile system in Nagorno-Karabakh. He also claimed that about 2,700 soldiers have either been injured or lost their lives in this war. He also claimed that Armenia’s army had fled from the area around Tonshen village. Meanwhile, Armenia has claimed that Azerbaijan is bombing ordinary citizens.

Why the war broke out in Armenia and Azerbaijan? Learn why Kashmir is compared

Syrian Turkish pro-terror militants enter battle

Earlier, the government of Armenia claimed that one of its Sukhoi-25 aircraft was shot down by Turkish F-16 aircraft. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied the charge, but now Armenia has released a picture of its accident-prone aircraft. Armenia has alleged that Azerbaijan is carrying out attacks using Turkish airforce’s F-16 aircraft and drones.

Azerbaijan blows Israeli Killer drone from Armenia’s S-300

On the other hand, now the pro-Syrian Turkish terrorists have also reached the war on behalf of Azerbaijan. It is being told that many Pakistani terrorists are also involved in this. A terrorist told the BBC that he was recruited in northern Syria last week and sent to Azerbaijan via Turkey to wage war against Armenia. Meanwhile, Turkey has denied this news.



Turkey threatened, France gave a befitting reply

The Armenia-Azerbaijan war has intensified the dispute between France and Turkey, two NATO allies. France is home to a large number of people of Armenian descent. Turkey is not only openly supporting Azerbaijan in this war, but is also threatening. On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Kavusoglu alleged that France was supporting the occupation in Armenia’s Azerbaijan. On this criticism, the President of France gave a befitting reply to Turkey. He said that Turkey is threatening the war. Macron said that France would not accept it.