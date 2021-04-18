The city of Tadmor in southern Syria, which was the country’s tourist center before the fighting, is preparing to welcome its first travelers. Local authorities told the journalists about it.

After the fighters left, local residents began to return to the city. Now shops, cafes, a bakery have finally started working there, and the first hotel is being prepared for the opening.

“We are now starting to restore the hotel so that tourists can stay overnight. We will open the first hotel, ”said the mayor of Tadmor Hamid Haas.

The first tourists in the city were relatives of local residents. The nearby Palmyra is still popular with travelers, and overnight stays are only available in Tadmore.

The local hotel used to have the highest ratings on many booking systems, now it will take a year or two to restore it. The work is carried out under the supervision of historians and archaeologists, because it is important to preserve the cultural appearance of the building.

On April 7, it became known that in the Syrian province of Latakia, the medieval castle of Qal’at Salah ad-Din, which is included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, will be restored.