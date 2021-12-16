The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said: “Our air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression that targeted some points in the southern region, and shot down most of the hostile missiles.”

A military source told the agency: “The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the southern region.”

The source added: “Our air defenses confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down most of them,” noting that the attack led to “the martyrdom of a soldier and some material losses.”