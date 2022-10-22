One member of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) was killed in a mortar attack in the province of Aleppo. About this on Saturday, October 22, informed Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov.

“In the province of Aleppo, as a result of a mortar attack carried out by terrorists from the Kafer Hanni region on the positions of government forces in the Urum es-Sughra region, one Syrian soldier was killed,” Yegorov said.

Yegorov noted that over the past 24 hours, five shellings were registered from the positions of terrorist groups. In the province of Latakia – one attack, in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo – two attacks each.

On October 21, Israel fired rockets at the outskirts of Damascus. It is noted that the Syrian air defense systems (air defense) shot down most of them.

Earlier, on October 13, 18 Syrian soldiers were killed in a bus explosion in Damascus province. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

On October 9, it was reported that a Syrian soldier was injured after dropping an explosive device by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists (banned in Russia) in Idlib. It was clarified that an improvised explosive device was dropped from a launched unmanned aerial vehicle.