“The Turkish flag is our protection against racism,” says Taiwanese Chiu Chen-Yu.
Image: Ceren İskit
More Syrians than Turks live in the Turkish border town of Reyhanlı. There is poverty and despair. A Taiwanese has created a place of hope there, of all places.
EActually, Taiwan wanted to build a school for Syrian refugees in Turkey. But the mayor of Reyhanlı, a town on the Turkish-Syrian border, preferred an ice rink. His successor was persuaded by the idea of a community center. But Syrians shouldn’t be allowed in, he said.
This is the story of a difficult mission. It’s about a man who created a place of hope in one of Turkey’s most inhospitable regions. The man’s name is Chiu Chen-Yu. His friends think he’s crazy.
