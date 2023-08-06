More Syrians than Turks live in the Turkish border town of Reyhanlı. There is poverty and despair. A Taiwanese has created a place of hope there, of all places.

“The Turkish flag is our protection against racism,” says Taiwanese Chiu Chen-Yu. Image: Ceren İskit

EActually, Taiwan wanted to build a school for Syrian refugees in Turkey. But the mayor of Reyhanlı, a town on the Turkish-Syrian border, preferred an ice rink. His successor was persuaded by the idea of ​​a community center. But Syrians shouldn’t be allowed in, he said.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

This is the story of a difficult mission. It’s about a man who created a place of hope in one of Turkey’s most inhospitable regions. The man’s name is Chiu Chen-Yu. His friends think he’s crazy.