A violent fire broke out at night in a Syrian refugee camp in the Minya area in northern Lebanon, reports TASS.

The fire was caused by arson after a quarrel between Syrian refugee workers and members of the local Al Mir clan. According to a source of the agency, the outrage of the Syrians was caused by the fact that the employer did not pay for their work.

The clan members responded by setting fire to several tents and plywood dwellings. As a result, most of the camp caught fire. Rescuers dealt with the fire and evacuated the Syrians to neighboring camps. It is also reported that the military stopped clashes and instigators.

Earlier, the UN said that the number of internally displaced persons in the world exceeded 80 million. In the first six months, 22 fewer refugees returned to their homeland than in the same period last year.