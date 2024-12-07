Syrian rebels take control of the city of Daraa, birthplace of the 2011 uprising

Syrian armed opposition groups continue their advance in several areas of the country and have taken control of most of the province of Daraa, on the border with Jordan, cradle of the 2011 revolt against President Bashar Al Assad.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (an organization that has monitored the conflict in Syria since its beginning), local armed factions have taken over 80% of Daraa province and its main city, while government forces have withdrawn. The local media Daraa24 has published images of the forces of the Al Assad regime withdrawing from the city.

Rebel sources cited by the Reuters agency have stated that official troops have accepted an agreement to leave Daraa without resistance and have headed towards the capital, Damascus, about 100 kilometers away.

Daraa was held by the opposition and was hit hard at the beginning of the Syrian civil war. In 2018, the Syrian government regained control of the entire province of around one million inhabitants, under a ceasefire agreement negotiated by Russia, Al Assad’s main ally.

While, the coalition of Islamist rebel groupsled by the Levant Liberation Organization (Hayat Tahrir al Sham, in Arabic) continue their advance, having taken Syria’s second city, Aleppo (in the northwest), and Hama. Their objective now is the city of Homs, in the center of the country and another of the cities most punished and disputed during the conflict.

On Friday night, the rebels announced through their official Telegram channel that they were standing on the walls of historic Homs and gave an ultimatum to regime forces to withdraw.

Homs is located at a point of strategic importance, since from this city the rebels could isolate the regime’s strongholds on the Syrian coast, whose population is mainly Alawite (the sect to which Al Assad belongs), and where the largest Russian military base and its troops.

Keys to the rebel offensive in Syria and the role of regional powers

In just over a week, the armed opposition has taken control of important cities and large areas of northern, central and southern Syria, in a surprise and rapid offensive, after years of stagnation on the battle fronts. and Al Assad’s dominance over most of the country.