The Iranian embassy in Damascus was attacked this Sunday by the rebels who have taken the Syrian capitalalthough the diplomatic legation had already been evacuated, official sources from the Persian country reported.

“Iranian diplomats had evacuated the legation before the assault by the Hayat Tahrir al Sham terrorists (HTS or the Levant Liberation Agencyin Spanish)”, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ismail Baghaeito the newspaper Tehran Times.

Baghaei assured that ““All Iranian personnel are safe.”.

Iranian media showed videos in Arabic of the embassy with vandalized photographs of the deceased Hezbollah leader on its façade Hasan Nasrallah or the general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Qasem Soleimanias well as the interior of the legation with numerous damages.

Iran denied yesterday that it had vacated its embassy in the Arab countryas reported by the American newspaper The New York Timeswhich also indicated that the Iranian military had also left Syria.

Iran was, along with Russia and the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the main ally of Syrian President Bashar al Assadwho fled the country on a “special” plane according to the NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and his whereabouts are unknown.

Al Assad’s Syria was part of the so-called Resistance Axisthe informal anti-Israel alliance led by Tehran and also made up of the Palestinians of Hamas, the Lebanese of Hezbollah, the Houthis of Yemen and a myriad of militias in Iraq.

That alliance extends Iranian influence throughout the Middle East but has received several blows in recent months, such as the assassinations of the political leader of Hamas. Ismail Haniyeh or that of the head of Hezbollah Hasan Nasrallah.