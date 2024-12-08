The Syrian rebels took over the Presidential Palace in Damascus this Sunday after carrying out an 11 day offensive which has ended with the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime after 24 years in power.

As the images shared by the rebels themselves show, they have entered the Palace of the now former president and They have torn off all his portraits. They have also looted and destroyed all types of documents, images and some furniture. Likewise, some images show some rebels carrying some of the armchairs that were in the Palace.

After the arrival of the rebels in Damascus, various reports suggested that Al Assad had fled the country. Finally, Russia has confirmed these facts, ensuring that the former president has left Syria, although they have not given more details about their current location. Russian authorities have also called for a “peaceful” transition of power.

In addition to the Residential Palace, where Al Asad received international leaders who visited the country, The rebels have also taken over state television and radiofrom where they confirmed this Sunday the fall of the Al Assad regime and assured that all prisoners had been released.

A man tries to remove a lamp from the Presidential Palace in Damascus. Albert Estapé Vila | AP





Likewise, they have entered the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, a place that They have also looted in rejection of Iranwho was one of the main supporters of the Syrian regime.

An opponent celebrates the fall of the Syrian regime. AP

An image of Al Assad on the ground after the emergence of the Syrian rebels. AP