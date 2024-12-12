Israeli warplanes have bombed this Thursday the surroundings of the Syrian capital, Damascus, taken by the insurgents last Sunday after overthrowing the Government of Bashar al Assad in a dizzying offensive, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian television. controlled by the rebels.

“Israeli bombings are targeting the surroundings of Damascus, while warplanes are flying over the skies of the capital,” the insurgents’ television said in a brief alert, information that the Observatory has also confirmed without specifying the points. exact details of the attack.

More information soon