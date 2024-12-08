The alliance of jihadists and Syrian rebels that has been advancing inexorably from the northwest of the country for eleven days have announced that they have begun to enter the capital of Syria, Damascus, while the country’s president, Bashar al Assad, has left the capital without Let your destiny be known.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London and informants in the country, Rami Abdulrahman, has assured this Sunday that it is a “day of freedom for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of family rule.” Assad in Syria.

Specifically, he has informed the Dpa news agency, citing Syrian officials, that the president has left the capital, Damascus, without his destination being known. Previously, the Observatory reported that Syrian military forces had abandoned the capital’s airport.

“Our forces began to enter Damascus,” the Syrian rebel movement Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which leads the alliance, published on telegram, and which had previously reported the “liberation” of other key cities such as Homs.









The insurgents announced that “the tyrant Bashar Al Assad has fled” and declared that the capital, Damascus, had been “liberated.”

“This is the moment that the displaced and prisoners have been waiting for for a long time, the moment of return home and the moment of freedom after decades of oppression and suffering,” the insurgents declared.

As a result of the entry of the Syrian rebels into the city, the Prime Minister of Syria, Mohamed al Jalali, declared on Sunday that he is ready to “cooperate” with the leadership chosen by the people and with any transfer of command, after The rebels announced the departure of President Bashar al-Assad from the country.

«This country can be a normal country that builds relations with its neighbors and the world (…) but this depends on the leadership elected by the Syrian people. “We are ready to cooperate (with the leadership) and offer all possible facilities,” Jalali declared in a speech broadcast on his Facebook account.