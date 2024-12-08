The alliance of jihadists and Syrian rebels that has been advancing inexorably from the northwest of the country for eleven days has announced his entry into Damascusthe capital of Syria, while the country’s president, Bashar al Assad, has left the capital without a known destination.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London and informants in the country, Rami Abdulrahmanassured this Sunday that it is a “day of freedom for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of rule by the Assad family in Syria.”

Specifically, he has informed the Dpa news agency, citing Syrian officials, that the president has left the capital, Damascuswithout their destination being known. Previously, the Observatory reported that Syrian military forces had abandoned the capital’s airport.

“Our forces began to enter Damascus”the Syrian rebel movement Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which leads the alliance, has published on telegram, and which had previously reported the “liberation” of other key cities such as Homs.

The insurgents announced that “the tyrant Bashar Al Assad has fled” and declared that the capital, Damascus, had been “liberated.

“This is the moment that the displaced and the prisoners have been waiting for for a long time, the moment of return home and the moment of freedom after decades of oppression and suffering,” the insurgents declared.