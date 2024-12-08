The Syrian rebel forces led by the jihadist group Levant Liberation Organization, announced this Sunday the fall of the country’s capital, Damascus, after a lightning offensive of just one week that has caused the collapse of the regime of the Syrian president, Bashar Al Assad.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London and informants in the country, Rami Abdulrahmanhas assured that it is a “day of freedom for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of rule by the Assad family in Syria.”