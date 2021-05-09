Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has addressed congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

“I convey to you, the entire Russian people and veterans, with all my heart, congratulations on this event, which symbolizes the great victories of peoples for the sake of freedom and independence,” the text of the congratulatory telegram from the Syrian leader on Sunday, May 9, REN TV…

Assad also addressed the Russian people with wishes of stability and security.

On the same day, May 9, Western media published materials on the occasion of the speech of Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and analyzed the president’s speech.

Thus, The Sun focused on the appeal of the Russian leader to the veterans – according to the president, they managed to win a victory of “historical importance” in “crushing Nazism.” The French magazine Le Point noted Putin’s “oath” that Russia will “firmly” defend its interests, regardless of the background in the form of growing tensions in the country’s relations with the West. In turn, the Associated Press wrote about Putin’s condemnation of “attempts to rewrite history, to justify traitors and criminals, on whose hands the blood of hundreds of thousands of civilians.”

Earlier, on April 26, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from Syria Bashar al-Assad, initiated by the Syrian side.

During the talks, the leaders of the two countries touched upon such issues as the development of humanitarian ties, trade and economy, as well as obstacles to the spread of coronavirus infection. Assad, for his part, expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Russia, and also informed Putin about the preparation process for the May presidential elections.