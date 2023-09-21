Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad will visit China starting today, Thursday, in response to an official invitation from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China.

Presidents Al-Assad and Xi Jinping are holding a Syrian-Chinese summit.

The visit also includes a number of meetings and events that will be held by President Al-Assad and Mrs. Asma Al-Assad in the cities of Khanjo and Beijing. According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).