The official CCTV broadcast showed a live broadcast of his arrival in Hangzhou, where he will participate in the opening of the Asian Games, on Saturday, with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

This is Bashar al-Assad’s first official visit to this country in nearly twenty years.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that the two presidents will hold a “Syrian-Chinese summit,” adding, “The visit will also include a number of meetings and events that will be held by President al-Assad and Asma al-Assad in the cities of Hangzhou and Beijing.”

Leaders of a number of countries will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 22-23.

Xi will hold a welcome banquet and bilateral activities for foreign leaders visiting China, CCTV reported.

The Asian Games were supposed to be held in September 2022, but they were postponed due to the strict restrictions imposed by China to eliminate the Corona virus.

Athletes from 45 countries and regions in Asia and the Middle East are participating in these games, which were organized for the first time in New Delhi in 1951.