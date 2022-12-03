The Syrian poet Adonis has expressed this Friday morning his support for the thousands of women who have taken to the streets in Iran in an open challenge to the Tehran regime, which has responded with harsh repression to the cry of discontent. Adonis, a strong candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature, has spoken out against “male tyranny” during a press conference in the framework of the Guadalajara Book Fair and has said that he is “completely with the fight of women for their liberation in Iran”.

The Middle Eastern country has been plunged into a deep political and social crisis since last September 13, when Masha Amini was arrested by the so-called Morale Police —the feared repressive arm of the ayatollahs’ regime—, accused of wearing the wrong dress. islamic veil. The woman died while in the custody of her captors and her death unleashed an unprecedented wave of indignation in Iran, which has put the regime on the ropes: thousands of women have challenged not only the dogmas, but the threats both from the Police of the Moral as well as the Government, they have removed the veil and have taken to the streets to express their repudiation and fight for more freedom quotas.

“We have to remember the situation of women in Iran and demand their release,” Adonis said. The poet recalled that in the three main monotheistic religions of the world the position of women is “secondary”, because they are subordinated to dogmas and religious prejudices. For this reason, he has asked, together with the Iranian women’s struggle, “we must demand that the chains that subject them to these three religions be broken.” The poet has explained that “when it comes to talking about women in Iran we must also talk about male tyranny in monotheistic religions.” Adonis has reaffirmed that “I am completely with that fight of the Iranian women and when it comes to condemning their situation we must not forget the suffering of other women, in Palestine, the US and China”, he requested.

The poet Adonis signs autographs at the FIL in Guadalajara. Nayeli Cruz

The poet has also expressed his concern about the situation of women in his country, Syria, plunged for more than ten years in a brutal and bloody war that has no end and has left more than half a million dead. Adonis has criticized the role of the Syrian rebels who, he has said, have neglected the suffering of women. “Can you speak of a revolution when those who make that revolution do not respect women and do not support the struggle of women?” He has questioned.

Adonis is one of the main figures that this year participates in the FIL of Guadalajara. He has arrived at the main international book fair with a work under his arm, Adoniada, from the editorial Vaso Roto. The poet will participate in the Fair reading excerpts from some of his books. This morning, during his press conference, he also spoke about the importance of poetry, which he defined “as the air of this world, the sun of existence.” Adonis has also been asked about his Nobel candidacy, since year after year his name sounds weighty in the prize pools and he has shown disinterest in the award. “Awards in general are more of a social issue than an artistic one,” he said. “The best prize that a poet can have is his poetry. The poet cannot think of anything other than how to write a poem to describe the world”, he has added. “The prizes are part of the culture, but they have nothing to do with poetry,” he stressed.

