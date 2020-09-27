Terming Turkey as one of the main sponsors of terrorism in the region and in Syria, the Syrian foreign minister launched a major attack on Turkey. He said that Ankara is guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, for shutting down water supplies in more than a dozen cities opposing Turkish hegemony.At a high-level meeting held at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Mo’alem said in a recorded message that the shutting down of water supplies posed a threat to the lives of citizens, especially during the Corona virus infection In. Civil war began in Syria nine years ago which later turned into a regional war.

Turkey now controls a region in northern Syria and supports Syrian President Bashar Assad, Syrian Kurdish fighters and opposition boys against the Islamic State extremist group. The Syrian minister said, ‘Turkey’s current regime is rogue and illegal under international law. Its policies and functioning have become a threat to the stability and security of the entire region and should be stopped. ‘