The armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) eliminated two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of terrorist groups, and also shot down three more drones in the province of Aleppo. This was reported on August 3 in the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

“Our armed forces destroyed two and shot down three more drones of terrorist groups that tried to attack some of our units in the north and west of the province of Aleppo,” the defense department said on its Facebook page (owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

The Syrian Defense Ministry noted that in response to the drones, the Syrian military attacked the headquarters of the command of terrorist groups, as a result of which there were wounded and liquidated among the enemy militants.

The day before, on August 2, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic (CPVS), said that Russia was concerned about information about the preparation of suicide bombers to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian facilities and patrols in Syria. He noted that the Russian side will take tough measures against the militants.

On July 31, the deputy head of the Russian TsPVS reported that over the past day in the province of Idlib, one shelling of the positions of the Syrian government troops by the Islamic Party of Turkestan (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) was recorded. He also noted that the US coalition violated the deconfliction protocols in Syria eight times in a day.