Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

A group of hikers was checked by the police in Saxony. The reason was probably local residents who the group mistook for illegal immigrants.

Munich – The topic of immigration is sensitive. Several federal states have now reached their limits when it comes to accommodating asylum seekers in Germany. However, the EU asylum summit paved the way for a uniform asylum procedure. Unfortunately, in connection with the public debate around the topic, hostilities often arise.

These often also affect German citizens and people who came to the country completely legally years or even decades ago. Exactly such a case occurred in Saxon Switzerland.

Group of hikers in Saxony are mistaken for illegal immigrants

A hiker contacted X (formerly Twitter) and reported the incident in Saxon Switzerland. As she wrote under a picture of the hikers, she was hiking with her registered hiking club in Saxon Switzerland. As she described, the hikers were mostly Syrians who had come from different parts of Germany.

However, when the group returned to the hostel from their hike, they found themselves confronted by the police. As the a more than negative impression on the hiker.

In just two days, the post was seen over two million times. More than 1,000 comments were received under the post on X, many of which were derogatory towards the hiking group from Syria.

A group of Syrian hikers were checked by the police – they were mistaken for illegal immigrants. (Symbolic image) © imagebroker/Imago (Symbolic image)

Police operation: The hiker is a German citizen – but still receives hostility

As the hiker on X made clear, she is a German citizen herself. According to her, the rest of the group were students or employees doing a job in Germany. In doing so, she defended herself against a lot of hostility that could be found under her post. However, she also received support from many other users: “This is really the last thing. I’m sorry you guys had to go through that,” one X user commented.

Another user also gave his opinion on the campaign: “Even though you were probably able to clear everything up with the police, that shows how racism works.” The post creator didn’t let the entire topic get her down. Just a day later, she posted another picture of herself hiking with her dog: “I’m still hiking, we’ll always keep going.”