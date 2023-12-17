SANA quoted a military source as saying that at around 22:05 pm today, Israel carried out “an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the Damascus countryside.”

He added: “Our air defenses responded to the aggression's missiles and shot down a number of them.”

The military source explained that the Israeli bombing led to “two soldiers being injured and some material losses occurring.”

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syria since the outbreak of war in its northern neighbor in 2011.

But it has intensified these attacks since the start of its war with Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7.