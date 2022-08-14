And the news agency “SANA” reported that the Syrian air defenses intercepted “enemy targets” in the skies of Tartus and in the airspace of the Qalamoun mountain range near the Lebanese border.

As she said channel The Syrian News Agency said, “An Israeli attack targeted points in the vicinity of Tartus Governorate.”

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that “Israeli strikes targeted military sites of the Syrian forces, where Iranian militias are present in the southern countryside of Tartous.”

He added: “Several missiles landed in the vicinity of the village of Abu Afsa, and at an air defense base and radar in the area, where several violent explosions resounded in the locations, while ambulances rushed to the area to rescue the wounded and evacuate the dead, without knowing the number of casualties so far.



The number of dead and wounded as a result of the attack is not yet known.

The observatory said that “this Israeli targeting is the 19th on Syrian territory since the beginning of the new year 2022.”