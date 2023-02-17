The inauguration included a performance by the Syrian dance theater group, Inana, entitled (Al-Fujairah in the Eyes of Travelers), written and directed by Jihad Muflih, which dealt with some of the history of Fujairah, its development, and places mentioned in historical sources..

The festival, which is organized by the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media and will continue until February 24, includes 11 performances from the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan, Morocco, France, Armenia, Pakistan and Mexico..

On the sidelines of the performances held at the Dibba Society for Culture, Arts and Theater and the Monodrama House in Dibba Al-Fujairah, the festival organizes 11 applied seminars and critical sessions that discuss the topics of the performances..

The festival program also includes a workshop entitled (The Mask and Body Language in Theatre) presented by the French actor and director Sergey Nicolay, and another workshop entitled (The Art of Mime… A Look at Mime) presented by the Brazilian Jorge Mascarenhas, and other workshops specialized in dance and motor performance on stage..

On the sidelines of the festival, Fujairah will host the thirty-sixth session of the International Theater Association (ITI) World Congress from February 20 to 24..

The festival, which is held every two years and highlights performances based on one actor, was launched for the first time in 2003..