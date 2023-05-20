Syrian government troops stopped an attempted terrorist attack in the al-Tanf region, which is under the control of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition. This was announced on May 19 by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria (CPVS).

“In the Al-Tanf region, which is under the control of the so-called “international anti-terrorist coalition”, another attempt to commit a terrorist act against the SAR government forces has been thwarted,” Gurinov said.

According to him, in the late evening of May 18, the military personnel of the stronghold of the 134th tank brigade of the armed forces of the SAR discovered a group of militants. They tried to covertly leave the al-Tanf area in three pickup trucks. After being fired upon by government forces, the group fled from coalition-controlled territory.

Gurinov stressed that this incident demonstrates the inability of the coalition to maintain control over the al-Tanf region and fulfill its duties to curb the terrorist activities of radical jihadist groups in southern Syria.

