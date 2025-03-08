The NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has denounced that more than 745 civilians have been executed by the security forces of the Syrian authorities during their campaign against armed support groups of the former regime of former president Bachar al Asad on the coast of the country since the beginning of the climb, last Thursday. The total deaths already exceeds the thousand, 1.018 in particular.

The executions, including women and children, have occurred mainly in the city of Latakia, one of the main epicenters of the fighting and Bastion of the Alauí minority, which has now become the main objective of a wave of reprisals of the new authorities, according to the Observatory, an organization with headquarters in London but with sources in the interior of the country.

The civilians “have been annihilated in a way that does not differ from the operations carried out by the security forces of the old regime, in a collective act of revenge,” denounces the organization, which also estimates some some 213 dead fightersincluding 93 members of the internal security forces and the forces of the Ministry of Defense of the new Syrian authorities. Other sources raise more than 120 members of the dead security forces.

One of the last incidents documented by the Observatory has occurred this Saturday, when five civilians, including three children, have died in IDLIB AND HOMS. Two men have died from the explosion of ammunition remains when they were traveling in a vehicle in Al Kum, in the province of Homs. In addition, three children have died from the exlposition of a mine in Kafranbel, in southern Idlib.

In addition, the observatory has reported the death of three members of the security forces in the east of Deir Ezzor in an attack of unidentified individuals, specifically in the control of Balum, at the entrance of the city of To the Mayadín, in another control in the town of Al Taibé and in a third control in Baqrus.

In addition, cuts in electricity and current water has been informed in large part of Latakia for the second consecutive day. Nor do communications work in some areas, according to the observatory, which warns that bakeries have stopped produce and markets have closed.

The director of the Observatory, Rami Abdelrramánspeaks of a “criminal scenario” and a sectarian “catastrophe” before anticipating that the number of executed could end up exceeding Millar and that the Alauí population of Latakia and surroundings is escaping “fires and robberies” in their homes.

The Observatory also indicates as guilty of the situation to the former Syrian Army Official Qiath Suleiman Dallaself -proclaimed leader of the so -called Military Council for the Liberation of Syria, the organization that has risen in arms against the Damascus authorities led by the transition president, with jihadist past, Ahmad al Shara.

Specifically, the observatory has counted 501 Executions documented in the provinces of Latakia and Tartús62 in Hama and 5 in homs.

For its part, the United Nations Research Commission for Syria, the agency that investigates war crimes and against humanity committed during the last civil war, has taken note this Saturday from the “disturbing” news in this regard and required to all parties that exercise maximum containment so that the civilian population is not affected.

“In the midst of reports on an escalation of violence, the commission installs at maximum moderation and to the fulfillment of the obligations of international law regarding the protection of civilians and the human treatment of all those who have deposed weapons, and hosts with satisfaction the statements for this purpose, “he knows in his account of the social network X.

On the other hand, the Human Rights Network of Syria has denounced the death of 121 members of the Syrian Public Security Forces and of 26 civilians in militia shares considered related to the regime of former president Bashar al Assad, figures that do not coincide with those of the Observatory and whose data has not crossed. In addition, the network warns that the figure is not definitive because verification works continue.

The network director, Fadel Abdul Ghani, He explained that these 147 deaths correspond to the Friday and Saturday days and highlighted the response of the Syrian authorities after complaints about violence, according to the Syria TV chain.

Abdul Ghani stressed that the count is based on the “broad links” of the group within the country and the information that emerges from “Videos recorded by the responsible for crimes” and published on social networks that are “conclusive evidence” by themselves.

In any case he has urged the authorities to open an investigation Independent and has expressed the provision of its organization to provide the necessary documentation.

The Syrian Defense Ministry has formed a “Emergency Commission” To investigate these executions with the promise of “bringing to the military courts anyone who violates the instructions ordered by the central command during the military operation” on the country’s coast, reports the official healthy news agency.