Syrian soldiers raise national flag and photos of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad | Photo: EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A protester was shot dead and another was injured this Wednesday (28) by Syrian security forces during an anti-government protest in the southern province of Al Sueida, the first fatality in an unusual movement that began there six months, according to two NGOs.

Syrian forces opened fire on a group of protesters who had gathered outside administrative offices in the city of Al Sueida, capital of the province of the same name, wounding two of the participants, the local activist network reported. AlSueida24 in your account on the social network X.

One of the victims, identified as 52-year-old Jawad Al Barouki, died shortly after being injured, according to the organization, which also released a video of the moment the shots were fired.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement that the victim was shot in the chest and that the incident occurred outside a center run by Syrian authorities to legalize the status of people wanted for conflict-related crimes.

This is the first death recorded after more than half a year of demonstrations in the Druze-majority region.

In August last year, Al Sueida began to be the scene of regular protests calling for the departure of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad and the implementation of a political transition, amid a sharp deterioration in living conditions due to the country's serious economic crisis.

The movement intensified again this Tuesday (27), when dozens of people invaded the local headquarters of Assad's Baath party to protest against what organizers described as an attempt by the political party to “return to the scene in the province”. , according to AlSueida24.

Demonstrations are rare in regions controlled by the Syrian government, accused of repressing critical acts with an iron fist and repudiated by a large part of the international community due to its brutal repression of popular uprisings that began against the Syrian dictator in 2011.