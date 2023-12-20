Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad said during a speech translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) earlier this week that there is no clear evidence that six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

“It is true that there were concentration camps, but this shows that this is a politicized issue, not humanitarian and not real, because we talk about these six million, but we do not talk about the 26 million murdered Soviets. Who were those killed in that war? Are the six million more precious?” asked the Syrian leader, who also accused the United States of financing the German Nazi party, at the time, enabling the rise of Adolf Hitler in 1933.

According to Assad, the Holocaust was a politicized issue to falsify the truth and, later, to prepare the transfer of Jews from Europe to other areas, such as territories inhabited by Palestinians.

The dictator stated that the Jews who came to these areas are of Khazarian descent, from east of the Caspian Sea, an anti-Semitic theory widely used by people who try to disregard the claims of the Jewish population over the land of Israel, however without historical support. “They were pagans who converted to Judaism in the 8th century. They emigrated to Europe and from there they came to this region. They have nothing to do with the ancient people of Israel,” he said.

In his speech, Assad also argued that the Nazis did not specifically plan to execute the Jewish people. “There was no specific method of torture or death specific to Jews. The Nazis used the same methods everywhere,” he said.

Despite the Syrian dictator's claim, other groups targeted by Nazism were not systematically murdered in the same way as the Jews.

Syria, which has faced more than a decade of civil war, has been indirectly involved in the conflict between the State of Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, as militias based in the country have started attacks against Israeli territory in recent months.

According to UN estimates, more than 306,000 civilians have been killed in Syria since the start of the ongoing war. Human rights groups estimated the number at more than half a million.