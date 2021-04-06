B.Even the coffee cup in Nadia Nassani’s hand wobbles with this question: why not he but she left? “Because I’m braver.” Nadia Nassani looks over the cup, which is painted with a sun. The mother misses the Syrian sun, the daughter painted it on her cup, along with a heart. She was separated from her for more than three years. Because Nadia Nassani – and not her husband – decided in 2015 to head to Germany from Turkey, where the family had arrived two years earlier.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

For more than three years she was also separated from her husband, by force. She could only take the risk of crossing the Mediterranean for herself, not for him, and certainly not for her then two and a half year old daughter.

Today she lives with her child in an apartment in Düsseldorf. A large children’s room for the daughter and the little cat. A living room that also houses Nadia Nassani’s bed. Their husband no longer lives with them. She is now separated from him again, this time voluntarily.

“I am a person with dreams and desires”

Unlike Nadia Nassani, Sarah Sawas would like to remain anonymous and not read her real name in this text. She also set out on her own in 2015, with six children – her son and the five children of her sister, who already lived in Germany. It was her decision to leave Aleppo. “My husband didn’t want to go. He was scared, ”says Sarah Sawas. “I also knew that the way would not be easy. But I am a person with dreams and desires. I don’t just want to eat and sleep, and I couldn’t bear to sit there and ask myself: shall we live until tomorrow or shall we die soon? “

So she tells it on a Sunday in January in her apartment. The color of the couch matches the coffee table. There is coffee from the espresso machine. Your German is flawless.

It was the first time that she separated from her husband in Aleppo. He came after and joined her and the children in Greece. It took her arrival in Germany, the time in a gym and the realization that her marriage to the second child, with whom Sawas was pregnant, would not improve. She aborted it – and later divorced.

She changes life in Germany

When Nadia Nassani, 40 years old, and Sarah Sawas, 35 years old, talk about their marriages in Syria, it sounds very different. Nassani says: “I could trust him more than anyone else.” She had worked as a PR manager in Aleppo. When the war broke out, she and her husband began to play their contacts in order to work against the regime. Sarah Sawas, who studied sociology and education in Syria, says: “I was not satisfied with him from the start.”

But in one chapter the stories of the two women are similar. After they left their homeland and were sure that they could stay in Germany, they began a life without their husbands. Sarah Sawas and Nadia Nassani are exemplary for many Syrian women whose marriages are coming to an end in the new country. She changes life in Germany. But even the escape leaves its mark.