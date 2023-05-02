Syrian Civil War | Foreign ministers of Arab countries: the safe return home of Syrian refugees is the primary goal

Syria was urged to plan measures to ensure the safety and amnesty of the refugees.

Syria, The foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt approved a statement on Monday, according to which the safe return of Syrian refugees is a top priority. The foreign ministers met on Monday in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

According to the UN, about 5.5 million people have fled to Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt in the civil war that has raged for 12 years in Syria. The statement said that the countries that received the refugees and the UN must increase cooperation with Syria so that the return of the refugees home can be arranged.

The foreign ministers said they support Syria in its efforts to strengthen its territorial control and legal order. They also gave their support to Syria in actions against armed groups and in combating foreign interference in Syrian affairs.

Syria more than half a million people have died in the civil war and almost half of the country’s 23 million inhabitants have had to flee their homes either within the country or abroad.

Although the president Bashar al-Assad has regained control of the areas it lost in the civil war, a large part of Syria’s surface is still outside al-Assad’s control.

Backed by Russia and Iran, Syria was expelled from the Arab League in 2011 after al-Assad’s regime began brutally suppressing pro-democracy protests. Although al-Assad has been politically isolated for years, recently a different kind of diplomatic movement has begun to be seen.

The initial impetus was Saudi Arabia’s renewed diplomatic relations with Iran in March, which changed regional relations in the Middle East.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan Ayman Safadi said that the meeting in Amman was a continuation of the consultation meeting held in Saudi Arabia last month. At that time, representatives of nine Arab countries met with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and discussed Syria’s possible return as a member of the Arab League.

of Safadi according to Amman, the meeting was good and positive.

“We focused on the refugee issue and agreed on a mechanism to start the voluntary return of refugees in cooperation with the UN,” said Safadi.

“The current situation in Syria cannot continue and the previous approaches to managing the crisis have not led and will not lead to anything other than greater destruction.”

The Foreign Ministers’ statement called for Syria to improve public services in the areas to which the refugees would return. In addition, Syria was urged to plan measures to ensure the safety of the refugees.