Cadiz was able to defeat Atletico Madrid, on Saturday, with two goals to none, in the twenty-eighth round of the Spanish Football League.

Striker Juanmi, loaned from Real Betis, scored two goals for Cadiz (24 and 64), raising the score of his team, which has not won in the league since August 2023, to 22 points in seventeenth place, two points away from the safety zone of relegation.

On the other hand, Atletico's balance froze at 55 points in the last fourth place to qualify for the Champions League, where fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao has the opportunity to reduce the difference to two points if it wins over Las Palmas on Sunday.

Atletico's loss comes at a sensitive time for the team of Argentine coach Diego Simeone, who once again missed his French striker Antoine Griezmann, and is preparing to face Inter, the leader of the Italian league, in the Spanish capital on Wednesday in the second leg of the 16-final of the main continental competition, where he had lost to the “Nerazzurri” in the first leg by a goal. clean.

There are doubts about the participation of Griezmann, who injured his right ankle during the first leg against Inter, in the second leg, according to what Simeone revealed.

This loss increased the wounds of Atletico, who were also eliminated by Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup.

The first half was dull, but Spanish international Juanmi succeeded in giving the hosts a surprise lead with a header (24).

Simeone tried to change the course of the match through a series of substitutions during the half-time break, bringing in Dutch striker Memphis Depay and midfielders Saul Nigues and Argentine Rodrigo De Paul without making any difference, but otherwise fell behind with a second goal by Juanmi with a shot on the fly following a long pass from Javi Hernandez ( 64).