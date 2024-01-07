The Syrian Interior Ministry said in a post on its Facebook account: “Information was received by the police of the Baniyas area in Tartous that a person named (Rumah) had killed his juvenile brother (Nazir) while they were in Lebanon and that the killer fled after committing his crime and returned to Qatar.”

The Ministry added: “Through follow-up and research, the Criminal Security Center in the Baniyas region was able to arrest him in Tartous, and upon interrogation, he confessed to having killed his brother, as he left with him illegally, heading to his father’s house residing in the Sabra area in Lebanon.”

The post continued: “When they met their father, he was treated badly and expelled from the house several times, while his younger brother was treated well. Then he decided to kill his brother and asked him to accompany him at night to buy water from a store. They headed to the sea, where he pushed him from the top of a rocky cliff.” .

The Ministry described what the accused did in killing his brother, where he “went down to him and hit him on the head several times with a stone. He then dragged him into the sea water and put his head under the water until it was confirmed that he was dead. Then he left his body on the beach and fled, heading to Qatar and entering it illegally.”

The Ministry concluded its publication by saying: “By examining his situation, it became clear that he is wanted for three years in prison for the crime of theft described. The necessary measures have been taken against the arrested person, and he will be brought to justice to receive his just punishment.”