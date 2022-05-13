The Aleppo region, the last rebel stronghold in Syria, suffered a missile attack by anti-government forces. The bombing was on a bus that transported soldiers related to the administration of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad. In another Syrian town, another five people were killed under Israeli fire.

A missile strike in the western region of Aleppo has left at least 10 soldiers dead and nine wounded, according to SANA, the Syrian state news agency. The authorities still do not know who would be the material authors of the bombing, which occurred after a truce of more than two years.

The bus in which they were traveling was traveling through the Anjara area, west of Aleppo, at 9:30 local time, was hit by an anti-tank rocket, the SANA agency announced.

According to sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has activists on the ground, opposition fighters were the ones who carried out the attack and reported, along with a pro-regime military source, that the dead were pro-government Shiites. from the towns of Nubl and Zahraa.

🇸🇾 Syrian rebels kill ten pro-regime fighters in northern Syria, in the deadliest attack since the truce reached two years ago, said an NGO monitoring the conflict #AFP pic.twitter.com/fyp80gWSNv — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) May 13, 2022



By Telegram, the Syrian rebel group Ahrar al-Sham published a video in which a rocket was seen hitting a bus with a photo caption in which they claim responsibility for the attack, but the publication could not be verified.

The head of the heavily armed Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement, which has intervened in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad, announced his condolences later Friday in a televised speech.

Most of Syria, after a decade of war, is back under the control of Bashar al-Assad’s government, except for Idlib, the last major stronghold in the hands of US-backed Kurdish groups. Ildil is located in northwest Syria and is a territory rich in oil. There, Turkish forces are backing some of those rebels.

Al-Assad is using local paramilitary forces and allied fighters from countries like Lebanon and Iraq to recapture swathes of territory in his 11-year-old war.

Following the attack, Russian warplanes bombed areas controlled by the rebels, the Observatory reported. Since 2015, Russia has supported the Syrian government and has deployed its air force in the country.

Violence has largely subsided in most of Syria, but few of the nearly 6 million refugees scattered around the world have chosen to return.

Israeli attack on Hezbollah

In addition, this Friday two Israeli missiles hit the Masyaf area in western Syria, killing five people and injuring seven others, including a child, according to Syrian state media citing a military statement.

The attack that started around 8:23 pm local time originated from the direction of West Banyas, the statement added. The bombardments caused fires in the forest areas of the region and caused material damage.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran, Iran on May 8, 2022. © Official website of the Iranian Presidency

Israel has, for several years, claimed to attack military targets that are linked to Iran and Syria and are backed by the Ebrahim Raisi government, including the Lebanese group Hezbollah, as well as other forces that are aligned to back the Syrian president. , Bashar al-Assad, and to fight anti-government forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and two Syrian anti-government sources said the strikes targeted arms depots belonging to pro-Assad forces, although Syrian state television did not specify whether the targeted area was a military zone.

The Observatory also highlighted that this is the twelfth attack by Israel in Syria so far in 2022. The Israeli army, for its part, did not comment on the matter.

With AP and Reuters