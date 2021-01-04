The Syrian army regained control of the Salamiya-Atraya highway in Hama province, where on Sunday, January 3, terrorists attacked three passenger buses. Told the TV channel about it Suria TV Governor of Hama Tarek Kreishati.

According to him, the servicemen control the highway and ensure safe passage for vehicles.

News portal “Al-Masdar“Earlier reported that an armed sortie was undertaken by a gang operating in the area, which is part of the Islamic State extremist group (banned in the Russian Federation). The SAR military, who arrived at the scene, pursues the militants who have retreated into the desert. Eyewitnesses reported a violent firefight in the Wadi Uzeyb area between soldiers and terrorists.

The militants’ attack took place on the Salamiya-Raqqa highway near the settlement of Wadi Uzeyb. The fight with terrorists led to the blocking of the route.

The governor noted that nine civilians were killed and four were injured. The victims were hospitalized, they were taken to a hospital in the city of Salamia.