Syrian air defense forces intercepted Israeli missiles in the skies over Damascus, SANA reports.

According to the agency, the strikes were carried out at 01.18 from the Golan Heights and from Galilee.

“The air defense systems repelled the aggression and shot down most of the enemy missiles,” a military source said.

Explosions were heard in the air over the western outskirts of the Syrian capital, according to the agency. Information about the victims and destruction has not yet been provided.

Recall that on January 22 in Syria, as a result of an Israeli air strike, a spouse and two children were killed, and four more people were injured.

On January 13, the Israeli Air Force attacked Syrian weapons depots and military positions located in the vicinity of the city of Deir ez-Zor and the city of Al-Bukamal near the Syrian-Iraqi border. Five soldiers were killed in the attack.