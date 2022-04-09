CAIRO (Reuters) – Syria’s air defense clashed with “Israeli aggression” on Saturday in the central region of the country, Syrian state media said on Saturday.

“At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial assault from northern Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region,” state media said, citing a military source.

The Israeli Army did not comment on the matter.

(By Moataz Mohamed and Omar Fahmy)

