Damascus condemns Turkish military attacks in northern Syria, further strikes could lead to a direct clash between the armies of the two countries. This was announced to Izvestia in the Syrian parliament.

Ammar al-Assad, deputy chairman of the international committee of the Syrian parliament, told Izvestiya that Damascus “will not tolerate a Turkish operation in northern Syria.”

“Any strikes are a continuation of the Turkish occupation of northern Syria. Our army is on its own land, its duty is to protect the homeland and its citizens from any aggression, ”the politician emphasized.

If Turkey’s goal is indeed to “eliminate the terrorists,” then this requires direct agreement with the Syrian government, Muhannad al-Hajj, another member of the Arab republic’s parliament, told Izvestiya.

“Until now, Turkey has not been able to ensure military coordination between the Turkish and Syrian armies, this leads to losses. And they frankly undermine all the efforts made to resume relations between Syria and Turkey through the mediation of Russia and Iran,” he stressed.

According to him, Damascus calls on the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey to coordinate its actions directly with the Syrian army, “otherwise Syria will put these attacks in the category of aggression against its forces and will have the legal right to respond to this aggression and occupation by all available means, including armed fight.”

Muhannad al-Haj recalled: the Syrian and Turkish armies already had experience of clashes in the Idlib region in 2020 in the Sarakib region, and “the Turkish army suffered heavy losses in equipment and manpower.”

On November 19 and 20, Turkey conducted an air operation “Claw and Sword” against Kurdish formations in Syria and Iraq. According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the army struck 45 targets at a depth of about 140 km in northern Iraq (Turkey has been conducting an operation against the Kurds there since April), another 44 targets were hit at a depth of about 20 km in northern Syria.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar referred to the country’s right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. The air attacks were retaliation for the November 13 terrorist attack in Istanbul that killed six people and injured more than 80.

Minister Akar named the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK – banned in Turkey) and its Syrian offshoots as the target of the strikes. Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which control areas in northeast Syria, announced 14 civilians killed in the attacks.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

There will be a fourth: what Turkish military attacks in northern Syria can lead to