The US military announced Friday, September 18, that it had deployed heavy armored vehicles in northeastern Syria, after several incidents pitting US forces against the Russian army in this region where Washington now maintains a limited presence. US Army Central Command in the Middle East (Centcom) has “Deployed Sentinel radar, increased the frequency of air patrols over areas controlled by US forces, and deployed Bradley combat vehicles” in this area controlled by the United States and its Kurdish allies, Centcom spokesman Commander Bill Urban said in a statement.

The tanks were airborne from a base in Kuwait, anti-jihadist coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto said in another statement.

These measures are intended to “defend the coalition forces in this area and ensure that they continue their mission (…) without interference”, underlined the spokesperson. He did not mention Russia but several incidents in recent weeks have pitted the US military against Russian forces now deployed along the Turkish border, in accordance with an agreement with Ankara. “The United States does not seek to enter into conflict with any other country in Syria, but it will defend the coalition forces if necessary”, underlined Commander Urban.

The Bradleys withdrew from this area last year, on the decision of US President Donald Trump who tried in early 2019 to recall all US troops in Syria, before agreeing to leave a few hundred to keep there. oil wells.

At the end of August, seven American soldiers were injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle. Videos posted on Twitter, apparently filmed by witnesses and the Russians themselves, showed Russian armor and helicopters attempting to block American vehicles and then force them out of the area.