It is a ”more aggressive behaviour” that the United States central command has noticed in Syria by Russian pilots against American military jets. Enough to state that ”they could try to provoke us” and to ”lure us into an international incident’‘ in the Syrian skies, Colonel Joe Buccino said.

For example, a video released by US Central Command shows a Russian Su-35 fighter performing an “unsafe and unprofessional” intercept of a US F-16 fighter in early April. In the following days a second video shows a Russian fighter violating coalition airspace and approaching a US plane within seconds. Contacted by American officials, the Russians ”responded, but did not acknowledge the incident”.

Russian jets have violated de-escalation protocols 85 times since early March, Buccino said, including by flying too close to coalition bases. On 26 occasions Russian jets flew over US and coalition positions in Syria. “It appears to be consistent with a new way of operating,” Colonel said. The US pilots have refused to engage in dogfights and are adhering to protocols of de-escalation measures, the official added.

There are about 900 American soldiers serving in Syria as part of the international campaign against the Islamic State (Isis).