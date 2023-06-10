These expectations are based on the complexity of the files that need the cooperation of the two sides, such as the crises in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, energy and the security of NATO countries, and Ankara’s need for US investments to support its crisis economy.

The most prominent stress points

Relations between the two countries suffered a period of crisis after Washington refused to hand over the Turkish dissident, Fethullah Gulen, to Ankara, which accuses him of being behind the failed military coup in 2016.

The crisis increased after the US President, Joe Biden, assumed power in 2020, by pledging during his election campaign to support opposition parties to remove President Erdogan, describing him as a “tyrant.”

The Ukraine war poured more oil on the fire after Turkey refused to abide by the sanctions imposed by Washington and most European countries on Russia, which has broad economic interests with Ankara, except for those decided by the United Nations.

Washington expressed its disavowal of Turkey’s refusal to Sweden’s accession to NATO membership. As a result of the Stockholm harboring Turkish dissidents.

However, the third period of Erdogan’s rule, which is scheduled to last until 2028, began with positive signs from Washington’s point of view. Where Biden congratulated him on his victory in the elections, and at the end of the week, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, on issues of Sweden’s membership, the grain export agreement, and Ankara’s purchase of F-16 aircraft.

mutual need

Dr. Mahdi Afifi, a member of the American Democratic Party, anticipates the future of the two countries’ relationship during Erdogan’s new period, telling Sky News Arabia that “many have been skeptical about these relations since Biden’s position on Erdogan years ago, but this is not correct in politics; America is a major country.” It deals with everyone, including enemy countries.

Afifi expects that “future relations will be good,” based on the mutual interests between the two countries, including:

Türkiye is a member of NATO (along with the United States and most of Europe).

There are common files that require communication, such as the Syrian crisis and Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The economic situation in Turkey will make it in need of US support, and with the new financial policy, Ankara will work to attract more US investments.

file backlog

The Turkish political analyst, Talha Koussa, adds in an analysis of the Turkish “SITA” center other reasons that will push relations forward: