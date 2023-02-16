The center stated, in a statement published by the Syrian News Agency (SANA), that an aftershock of 5.4 degrees on the Richter scale occurred northwest of Idlib at 22:47 local time, at latitude 36.11, longitude 35.99, and a depth of 18.8 km.

The center also stated in another statement that an aftershock measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck northwest of Latakia, with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale at 23:17 local time.

The center indicated that the tremor occurred at a latitude of 35.94, a length of 35.56, and a depth of 46 km.

Syria and Turkey were hit by a devastating earthquake a few days ago, killing tens of thousands and displacing hundreds of thousands in both countries.