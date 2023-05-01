Syria | Turkey’s Erdogan: The suspected leader of the extremist organization ISIS has been killed

Erdogan told about it on TV.

An extremist organization The suspected leader of ISIS has been killed in an operation by the Turkish MIT intelligence service in Syria, says the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan announced the Isis leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashin about death on television. According to the Turkish president’s own words, the suspected jihadist leader had been neutralized in the operation organized on Saturday.

Isis announced al-Hussein’s ascension to the leadership of the extremist organization in November of last year, after the organization’s previous leader had been killed. According to the US, Syrian rebels were behind the death of the previous leader in October.