Hundreds of tents, all settled in a camp with very difficult living conditions. In Syria, the city ofAl-Hol shelters this place where many families of jihadists are gathered. They could soon be released. Up to 25,000 people according to the announcements of the Kurdish leaders. Most Western countries refuse to repatriate their nationals. Nearly 200 children are believed to still reside in this camp.

It is a huge vagueness that surrounds these future releases. There is currently only one and only certainty: this will not apply to families of foreign origin. Those released are said to be mainly women and children. Judged as forcibly engaged in jihadist troops, they would not represent a real threat in the eyes of the Kurdish authorities.

