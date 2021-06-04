Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Syrian national football team qualified for the Asian Cup finals to be held in China 2023, after reaching the 18th point from the first group after beating the Maldives 4/0 in the match that took place at Sharjah Stadium, where Sharjah hosts the group matches that include the teams of Syria, Maldives, China, the Philippines and Guam .

The Syrian team ended the first half with 3 goals, scored by Mahmoud Al-Mawas in the 29th, 47th and 72nd minutes, and Alaa Othman in the 34th minute from a penalty kick.

And it became clear the difference in level from the beginning in favor of the Syrian team, which dominated the first half completely, and after 7 attempts he succeeded in advancing with a goal, and the Syrian team played in a 3/4/3 manner, while the Maldivian team played in a 4/2/3/1 method The second, Mahmoud Al-Mawas, added the fourth goal from a penalty kick, and the Syrian team was able to confirm its superiority over the Maldives, where the result of the first leg was the victory of Nassour Qasioun 2-1

The match came from the Syrian side, which dominated the game. The difference in experience and efficiency was clear to the Syrian team, which imposed itself completely on the field. The Maldives players were affected by the absence of a number of its key players for various reasons. The Syrian team also missed the absence of its most prominent player, Omar. Al-Soma, and the Syrian national team completed the match with ten players after Moayad Al-Ajan was sent off in the 85th minute by our international referee Abdullah Al-Junaibi as a result of receiving a second warning.

The next round of group competitions will be held next Monday, where Guam will meet with Syria, and China with the Philippines. The previous matches of the Syrian national team witnessed 5 victories against the Philippines 5-2, the Maldives 2-1, Guam 4-0, China 2-1 and the Philippines 1-0.

On the other hand, the Maldives defeated Guam 1-0, then lost to China 0-5, against Syria 1-2, and against the Philippines 1-2, before returning and beating Guam 3-1.

The first place in each group qualifies for the final round of World Cup qualifiers, along with the 4 best second-placed teams in the eight groups. These teams also get the qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup finals in China.