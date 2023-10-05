Syria | The US shot down a Turkish drone in Syria

According to the US, the drone aimed at the Kurdish forces came too close to the American forces.

of the United States On Thursday, an F-16 fighter jet shot down a drone belonging to its NATO ally Turkey in Syria, which US commanders believed had come too close to American troops. The United States considers the drone to be a potential threat to its forces.

This was reported by news agency AFP.

The drone was less than half a kilometer away from US forces when F-16 fighter jets shot it down in self-defense, said Pentagon spokesman Brig. Pat Ryder.

Turkey carries out attacks against Kurdish forces in the region. The reason is the suicide bombing that took place on Sunday in the country’s capital, Ankara. The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) claimed to be the perpetrator. Turkey and its Western allies consider the PKK a terrorist organization.

The incident began on Thursday morning when US forces spotted drones carrying out airstrikes in northeastern Syria. Some of them were near the town of Hasakah, about a kilometer away from the American forces in the so-called restricted area.

A few hours later, the Turkish drone returned to the restricted area and headed toward US forces, according to Ryder.

There are about 900 US troops in Syria, tasked with fighting ISIS terrorists in the region, who call themselves the Islamic State.