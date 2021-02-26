Syria The United States made a strike in Syria, a dozen people killed

The air strike was a response to recent attacks on U.S. and allied forces in Iraq.

United States has launched an air strike at a border post in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed armed forces. The U.S. State Department said the air strike was made by the president Joe Biden by order of.

A ministry spokesman said in a statement that the air strike was a response to recent attacks on U.S. and allied forces in Iraq. One civilian was killed in an attack in Erbil, Iraq, just over a week ago.

An organization monitoring the Syrian civil war told news agency AFP that at least 17 fighters from Iraqi paramilitary forces linked to Iran were killed in the airstrike.