Syria | The United States criticized the Arab League’s decision to accept Syria back as a member of the organization

On Sunday, Syria unanimously accepted Syria as a member after more than ten years of shelving.

8.5. 21:33

United States criticized on Monday the Arab League’s decision to take Syria back as a member of the organization.

According to a spokesperson for the US State Department, the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad the regime does not deserve to normalize relations after a bloody civil war.

“We will not normalize our relations with the Assad regime and we do not support the decision of our allies or partners to do so,” the spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

However, according to Patel, the United States shares the same goals for resolving the situation in Syria with many Arab countries.

Arab League on Sunday unanimously accepted Syria back as a member after more than ten years on the shelf.

Syria was kicked out of the Arab League after Assad’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.