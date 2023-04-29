Syria | The United States accuses the Russian Air Force of continuous harassment in Syria

Russia allegedly violated the agreed rules of the game 85 times in two months.

Middle East the US Central Command, or US Centcom, which is responsible for the military activities in the region, claims that Russian fighter jets have been guilty of continuous provocative behavior in Syrian airspace during the spring. The news channel tells about it CNN.

The United States still has around 900 soldiers in Syria, even though the terrorist organization Isis was considered defeated in October 2019 at the latest, when the organization’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in the US operation in the Idlib region of Syria.

Russian there is no definite information on the number of troops in Syria. According to Russia’s own announcement, a total of 63,000 Russian soldiers have served in Syria since Vladimir Putin sent troops by the president Bashar al-Assad for support in September 2015. At one time there have been significantly fewer of them.

of the Carnegie Institution for Research according to the report, there would have been around five thousand Russian soldiers in Syria when the large-scale attack on Ukraine began last year. Since then, experienced soldiers have been taken to Ukraine, but according to Carnegie, somewhat less experienced fighters have been brought in instead.

The United States and Russia have agreed on the so-called conflict prevention borders in Syria, which, among other things, define the area of ​​operation of both armed forces.

According to the United States, Russia has violated its borders 85 times since the beginning of March. There are 26 cases in which Russian military planes have flown over US positions in Syria.

of Florida US Centcom, headquartered in Tampa, presented two videos to support its claims.

In the first recording, a Russian Su-35 fighter turns in front of an American F-16 fighter on the second day of April. The second video was shot on April 18. In it, the Russian fighter enters the US operational area and goes about 600 meters away from the US plane.

Centcom spokesman, Colonel Joe Buccino named cases of aggressive behavior of Russian pilots.

An official interviewed by CNN, who spoke anonymously, estimated that Russia was trying to provoke the American pilots in order to create an international incident.