This is the fourth winter that these 200 children of French jihadists spend in northeastern Syria. In the muddy tents of the Roj camp, dozens of arrested European families have been gathered. Life in France is a long way off for a little boy of around ten met by France Télévisions. “France is better, here it’s a camp, it’s a little hard, it’s cold. Me, I want to go back to my grandparents, I have a room with them, I want to stay there- down with them “, he replies. Since the defeat of Daesh two years ago, France has repatriated 35 children. Priority to orphans or minors in fragile health. A trickle-down return for the children whom public opinion sees as future jihadists.

A semblance of school was made for teenage girls, with sewing lessons. But freedom is a long way off, according to a young girl. “You can’t get out of the camp, it’s like being in a prison”, she blurted out. “Personally I don’t feel in danger for the others, I didn’t do anything, we didn’t do anything, I don’t see why we would be afraid of us”. The French state refuses to repatriate mothers, whose deradicalization it considers uncertain. Some prefer to keep their children with them, others make the difficult choice to let them go. Humanitarian associations are calling for the repatriation of these children so that oblivion does not turn into a desire for revenge.