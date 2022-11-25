Syria | The Turkish strike killed the Kurds guarding al-Holi, a ground attack would push the Kurds into a new civil war in Syria

According to Kurdish forces, Turkish airstrikes killed eight Kurdish fighters guarding the al-Holi camp. A ground attack would deprive the Kurds of the ability to guard the camp, the head of the SDF forces told the BBC.

Kurdish-led The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday that eight of their fighters were killed In the attacks of Turkey to the al-Holi camp, reports the news agency AFP. The dead fighters were al-Holi’s guards.

There is no information on other possible victims of the attacks. Located in northeastern Syria, the al-Holi camp complex serves as an unofficial prison for former and current ISIS members and their family members. Refugees also live in the camp.

Kurdish forces played a key role in defeating the ISIS caliphate and are still responsible for guarding the al-Holi camp. Now the SDF forces have said that they may have to leave the al-Holi camp if Turkish forces launch a ground offensive in the area.

“Our forces would be busy protecting our own people and families, and we would not be able to guard the camps,” SDF leader Mazloum Abdi stated British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC.

Al-Holi camp has become very dangerous for its residents. Most of its more than 50,000 inhabitants are children.

Last week, the bodies of Egyptian girls under the age of 15 were found there. According to reports received by the UN, the girls had been brutally raped and killed.

There are more than 10,000 foreigners in the Al-Holi camp. Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner said in Octoberthat there are still “a dozen or so Finns, most of them children” in the al-Holi camp.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has threatened the Kurds with a ground attack in northern Syria. On Tuesday, he said Turkey planned to attack the Kurdish militants with “tanks and soldiers” as soon as possible.

According to Abdi, who leads the SDF forces, a Turkish ground attack would be followed by the resurgence of ISIS.

“It would lead to another civil war in Syria and our counter-terrorism operations against ISIS would end,” he told the BBC. “As part of an international coalition, we fought and defeated ISIS. Turkey’s actions torpedoed all of this.”

Since Sunday, Turkey has carried out extensive airstrikes on bases of Kurdish fighters in northern Syria and Iraq. Turkey blames Kurdish fighters for the Nov. 13 attack on Istanbul that killed six people and injured 81. The attack was the deadliest in five years.

The Kurdish YPG forces, which lead the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have both denied involvement in the attack.

According to the British organization Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors human rights crimes in Syria, Turkish airstrikes have killed 35 Kurdish fighters, 23 Syrian soldiers and one Kurdish journalist since Sunday, AFP reports. Turkey itself has talked about much higher numbers.

Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday that Turkish forces had “neutralized” more than 250 terrorists in the operation.