In this animated capsule, Erika Olavarría explains the origin of the conflict in Syria, a war that after 10 years leaves at least, and according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 387,118 deaths to which must be added more than 200,000 missing people . Meanwhile, 5.6 million Syrians have fled the country.

As in almost all major conflicts, the beginning of the war in Syria there was an event that lit the flame and that went almost unnoticed. On February 27, 2011, a young man on a motorcycle was violently killed by police officers near the main market in Damascus, sparking a demonstration in the heart of the Syrian capital.

The regime repressed the protesters while US diplomats present in the city warned that the Arab revolutions had also infected the country.

Western nations organized to intervene, but at the last minute US President Barack Obama gave up. The way would be open for Russia and Iran, which until now endorse the permanence in power of Bashar al-Assad.